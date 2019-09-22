Spain's Marin seals comeback with China badminton title

-
Triple world champion Carolina Marin retained her China Open title on Sunday, eight months after suffering a career-threatening injury.
The Spaniard recovered from a game down to defeat Taiwan's second-seeded Tai Tzu-ying 14-21, 21-17, 21-18 in Changzhou.
A tearful Marin collapsed to the court floor and buried her head in her hands after powering to victory in 65 minutes.
"It's unbelievable," said the 26-year-old, who injured her anterior cruciate ligament in her right knee in January.
"I couldn't imagine during my rehabilitation that I could win in my second tournament back.
"But I did and I feel so happy with myself," added the reigning Olympic champion.
Japan's world champion Kento Momota cemented his place as the top men's player with a 19-21, 21-17, 21-19 win over Indonesia's seventh seed Anthony Sinisuka Ginting in their final.
