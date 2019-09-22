JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Andy Murray says 'naive' to think he will return to top

Top 1,000 listed firms may see tax savings of Rs 37,000 cr post corp tax cut: CRISIL
Business Standard

Spain's Marin seals comeback with China badminton title

AFP  |  Shanghai 

Triple world champion Carolina Marin retained her China Open title on Sunday, eight months after suffering a career-threatening injury.

The Spaniard recovered from a game down to defeat Taiwan's second-seeded Tai Tzu-ying 14-21, 21-17, 21-18 in Changzhou.

A tearful Marin collapsed to the court floor and buried her head in her hands after powering to victory in 65 minutes.

"It's unbelievable," said the 26-year-old, who injured her anterior cruciate ligament in her right knee in January.

"I couldn't imagine during my rehabilitation that I could win in my second tournament back.

"But I did and I feel so happy with myself," added the reigning Olympic champion.

Japan's world champion Kento Momota cemented his place as the top men's player with a 19-21, 21-17, 21-19 win over Indonesia's seventh seed Anthony Sinisuka Ginting in their final.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, September 22 2019. 17:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU