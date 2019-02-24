Special pilgrimage train sets off for Kolkata, Kamakhya

A special pilgrimage train, as part of the 11th edition of Baristha Nagarika Tirtha Yatra Yojana (BNTYY), was flagged off Sunday at Bhubaneswar railway station with 1,000 senior citizens.
The train was flagged off by Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.
The train, with Senior citizens from Cuttack, Puri, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur and Khurda districts, set off its journey for Kolkata in West Bengal and Kamakhya in Assam.
Patnaik congratulated the senior citizens and wished them a happy journey. The elderly passengers also thanked the chief minister for fulfilling their long-pending wish of going on a pilgrimage, said an official from the chief minister's office.
The Odisha government had started the pilgrimage trip in 2016. As many as 11,000 senior citizens have visited various religious and pilgrimage centres so far, official sources said.
