Speeding truck mows down three

Three people were killed when a speeding truck ran over them here on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place near Baretha transport check post, station Yogendra Singh said.

The deceased have been identified as Rajkumar Chaudhary, 40, a transport department employee, Sultan Singh, 50, and Brijendra, 48, he said.

The said the apparently dozed off and hit trio.

The bodies were handed over to family members after post-mortem.

The was detained after a case under IPC sections was registered against him, the SHO said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)