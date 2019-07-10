SpiceJet technician gets stuck in aircraft's landing gear door, dies

A technician was killed after the landing gear door of the aircraft he was working on got "accidentally" shut at the airport here on Wednesday, a senior official said.

The incident took place around 1.45 am.

"The technician was carrying out maintenance on the landing gear of the Bombardier Q400 plane when the landing door accidentally got closed and he got stuck there," said the official at Kolkata airport.

SpiceJet's response on the incident was awaited.

A complaint on "unnatural death" was filed at Airport police station, a senior police officer said.

A police team visited the spot where the accident happened, the officer said, adding forensic experts will now collect evidence.

"Our officers have reached the spot. We are talking to other staffers of the airline who were present there. We are trying to understand whether it was a technical glitch or the result of someone's callousness," the officer said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)