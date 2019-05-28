Warm-Up: Bangladesh win toss, put India in to bat

-
Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bowl against India in their second World Cup warm-up match here on Tuesday.
Kedar Jadhav is still recovering from the shoulder injury but Vijay Shankar is back in the Indian team.
Teams:
Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Abu Jayed.
India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), Lokesh Rahul, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya, MS Dhoni (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.
