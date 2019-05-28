JUST IN
Four newly elected Goa MLAs sworn in

IANS  |  Panaji 

Four newly elected MLAs, who won the recently held Assembly bypolls in Goa, were sworn in by acting Speaker Michael Lobo at the state Secretariat here on Tuesday.

The MLAs -- Atanasio Monserrate from the Congress, and Subhash Shirodkar, Dayanand Sopte and Joshua D'Souza from the BJP -- were elected to the state Assembly from the Panaji, Shiroda, Mandrem and Mapusa Assembly constituencies, respectively during the two rounds of bypolls held on April 23 and May 19.

The election of the lawmakers takes the Goa Legislative Assembly back to its full strength of 40 MLAs.

The ruling BJP currently has 17 MLAs and has the support of three MLAs from Goa Forward, three Independent and one from the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party.

The Opposition comprises 15 Congress MLAs and one legislator from the Nationalist Congress Party.

--IANS

maya/ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, May 28 2019. 12:28 IST

