Sports fraternity wishes Yuvraj on his 2nd innings

Congratulatory wishes and tributes celebrating Yuvraj Singh's illustrious career continued pouring in a day after the stylish all-rounder called time on his international career.
Yuvraj brought the curtains down on a roller-coaster international career during which he became the hero of India's World Cup triumph and fought a gritty battle with cancer.
Yuvraj, who last played for India in June 2017 in an ODI against West Indies, had been contemplating retirement for some time.
During his 17-year stint at international cricket, he won two World Cups the inaugural ICC World T20 in 2007 and then the ODI World Cup in 2011.
Following is the compilation of tweets by current and former players.
Ravi Shastri: Junior, congratulations on a terrific career and thanks for the entertainment right thru. Good luck in your next avataar - @YUVSTRONG12 #ThankYouYuvraj
Yuvraj replied: Thank You senior still remember the earth shattering commentary on my six sixes ! Best wishes for the World Cup
Matthew Hayden: "@YUVSTRONG12 Congratulations on a wonderful career. I wish you all the very best in retirement mat. Haydos
Yuvraj tweeted: Thank You haydos ! Probably the best opening left hander the world has ever seen. It was such a delight to watch you bat and chat great memories.
Zaheer Khan: #thankyouyuvi A true Champion. End of a legendary chapter and beginning of a new... May this one be even Bigger Better Brighter. Cheers to all the great memories on and off the field @YUVSTRONG12 . See you on the other side brother
Farveez Maharoof: Happy retirement legend @YUVSTRONG12 easily one of the very best destructive middle order batsman to play the game and a fighter came through tough times! Enjoyed the battles we had and I wish you nothing but the best for future endeavors
Yuvraj wrote on his twitter page: Thanks Maharoof! We had se great games some tough wins and losses. Will always cherish those memories
Unmukt Chand: Inspiration to many of us,legend for the whole world,what a career we've witnessed!Best wishes &congratulations @YUVSTRONG12 paaji!Thank you for the great memories&your invaluable feedbacks to me from my U19 days have surely been treasured.Cheers to the king! #Yuvrajsinghretires
PR Sreejesh: May you be proud of the way you played the Game , The fight against the odd .. and the difference you have brought in the youngsters mind
.... Wish you a wonderful second innings brother @YUVSTRONG12 .... #yuvi #HappyRetirement #cricket
Preity Zinta: Dearest @YUVSTRONG12 Wish you all the best in your life as you move forward Thank you for those 6 sixes & all those wonderful times & moments when you entertained us playing for & in the IPL. Loads of love & good wishes always... #Cricketlegend #friends
Anjum Chopra: From being a young talented cricketer in Chandigarh to being India's match winner; it's been a long, long journey. @YUVSTRONG12 Thanks for all the entertainment you brought with your match winning performances and wishing you the best in life. #YuvrajSingh
Ajinkya Rahane: Thank you for all the amazing moments, @YUVSTRONG12. My best wishes to you for everything ahead, Yuvi pa! #YuvrajSingh
Cheteshwar Pujara: We are proud of what you have done on field for our country, @YUVSTRONG12 Wish you lots of success and good luck for your future endeavours
Krunal Pandya: Focused on the pitch, funny off it! I've learned so much from you Yuvi Paa ...
