C'garh: Bijapur collector imposes dress code on govt staff

The of Chhattisgarh's district Tuesday barred government staff from wearing "T-shirts, and clothes with provocative colours" to office.

In a circular issued here, KD Kunjam said officials and employees were to attend office in formals or prescribed uniforms, an said.

"It is being noticed officials and employees of the district administration have been wearing T-shirts, and clothes with provocative colours in place of formals to office. As per rules, government personnel should wear clothes which are simple in appearance," the order said.

It said some Class IV employees were not wearing designated uniforms while at work despite claiming uniform and washing allowance, it added.

"Officials and employees of district administration should come to office in formal and simple dresses and class four employees in their uniforms," it said.

