Clear, realistic approach required towards EVs adoption: Hero MotoCorp

The country's largest two wheeler maker Tuesday said the plan to shift towards electric mobility at a time when the manufacturers are trying to upgrade their models to comply with BS-VI emission norms could have a serious impact on the industry.

The two wheeler proposed a clear and realistic roadmap towards the adoption of electric vehicles (EV).

The company's comments come in response to that the government was considering a proposal to ban sale of internal combustion engine (ICE) three-wheelers by 2023 and less than 150 cc two-wheelers by 2025.

"This move (towards EVs) will be very critical because it impacts an industry that is a significant contributor to the country's GDP and is a large job creator," said in a statement.

It also puts the industry, manufacturers, and customers in unfamiliar territory, as the automotive ecosystem all over the world is still only beginning to understand the development and applications of EV technologies, he added.

"In such a scenario, coming close on the heels of the implementation of BS-VI norms in 2020, this move could have serious implications on the industry and the millions who are dependent on it," Munjal said.

He further said: "Therefore, we propose a more cautious, clear and realistic roadmap towards the adoption of EVs. The scale and timing of the adoption need prudent deliberations and we will gladly support all stakeholders in this process."



Munjal said that the company is highly appreciate and whole-heartedly support the government's vision of a more sustainable and environment-friendly future.

"At Hero MotoCorp, we are unequivocally aligned with the government in this move towards EVs. We also urge the entire industry to help lead the world in adopting alternative mobility solutions, just like we are doing in cleaner emissions through BS-VI norms," he added.

Yesterday, and had said that any plan to ban internal combustion engine three-wheelers and two-wheelers to adopt electric ones by 2025 would be "unrealistic" and "ill-timed" and derail in the country.

Auto industry bodies SIAM and ACMA also advised the government to follow a well laid-out roadmap and a practical time frame for the rollout of electric vehicles (EVs) in the country.

Industry chamber CII also said the government should carry out wider consultations before finalisation of goals and time lines for electric mobility.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)