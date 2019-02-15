Sportspersons condemn 'dastardly' terror attack

A pained Indian sporting fraternity, including Sachin Tendulkar, and Saina Nehwal, Friday condemned the "dastardly and cowardly" terror attack on CRPF personnel in Jammu and Kashmir's district.

At least 40 CRPF paramilitary troopers were killed in a terror attack on Thursday, while several others are battling for their lives following what is being termed as the deadliest terrorist strike in three decades in

Indian wrote on his twitter handle, "I'm shocked after hearing about the attack in Pulwama, heartfelt condolences to the martyred soldiers & prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured jawaans."



Batting legend said, "Cowardly, dastardly, meaningless...... my heart goes out to the families of those who lost their loved ones and prayers for recovery of those brave hearts in hospital. Salute to your commitment to 'Service and Loyalty'.

Top batsman also expressed his

"Shocked and horrified by what happened # The day we all celebrated love some cowards spread hatred. Thinking about the jawans and their families. keep them in your prayers."



The BCCI also condoled the tragic incident at through its

Former cricketers such as and also condemned the terror attack.

"Really pained by the cowardly attack on our CRPF in J&K in which our brave men have been martyred. No words are enough to describe the pain. I wish a speedy recovery to those injured," Sehwag said.

Hitting out at those calling for a dialogue with Pakistan, Gambhir wrote, "Yes, let's talk with the separatists. Yes, let's talk with But this time conversation can't be on the table, it has to be in a battle ground. Enough is enough. 18 CRPF personnel killed in IED blast on "



Other top athletes from other sports also condemned the attack.

Olympic medallist shuttler said, "Shocked to hear the of the #KashmirTerrorAttack .. my sincere condolences to the families and friends of the martyred CRPF jawans."



gold medallist weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu said, "A matter of great grief and anger as we lost our #Jawans at the #Pulwama attacks. My thoughts and prayers for the families of the martyrs. will fight back."



New sprint sensation Hima Das expressed her sadness at the loss of lives.

"Deeply saddened by the tragic attacks by the terrorists on our Jawans at #Pulwama. My thoughts and prayers with the families of the brave martyrs," Hima wrote on her twitter handle.

Olympic medallist wrestlers and also slammed the perpetrators of the attack.

"Terribly saddened to hear the of the #Pulwama attack. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families," Malik said.

said, "Really pained by the cowardly attack on our CRPF in J&K in which our brave men have been martyred . No words are enough to describe the pain. I wish a speedy recovery to those injured."



Indian said, "It's a condemnable and cowardly act! Heartfelt condolences, strength, courage to the family and loved one of martyred soldiers of."



prayed for the families of the soldiers who lost their lives in the attack.

"Going through a range of emotions with regard to what's happened in Pulwama. Keeping all those aside for the moment and praying that the families of the soldiers find the courage to cope with a loss that should never have been," he wrote.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)