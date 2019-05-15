Sri Lanka lifts travel ban on grieving British groom

A Briton whose bride died on their two days after arriving in will be allowed to return home after a court lifted a Wednesday.

was expected to leave on Thursday following a magistrate's decision to put off a full inquest into the death of Usheila Patel, 31, until August.

A told AFP that that Galle revoked the as Chandaria was not regarded as a suspect in the death of his wife.

Chandaria, 33, was in court with three lawyers.

"The forensic reports were not available today. Therefore the inquest proceedings were postponed until August 7," the told from Galle, south of Colombo.

The couple checked into the Galle hotel on April 23, four days after their wedding, and were taken ill two days later.

told AFP last week that the couple initially declined medical treatment at a local hospital, but asked for help a few hours later.

Patel died at the hospital.

"The couple consumed a light meal prepared by the hotel, as did other guests at the same time and who remain fine," Cool told AFP.

Arrangements have already been made to repatriate Patel's remains to Britain, the said.

