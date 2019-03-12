Srijit's next film 'Vinci Da', a thriller

National award winning Srijit Mukherji's next film is a thriller called ' Da'.

The film centres on the main character who is an ardent fan of Leonardo Da and hence called ' Da' by his friends, Mukherji said on Sunday.

The trailer of the film was released on Saturday, March 9.

However, the film is not just his story but about another man who comes and turns his life upside down, he said.

refers himself as a 'serial lawyer' who likes to take justice in his own hands and the two become partners in crime, the said. However, he did not elaborate on the

Mukherji said this was his second thriller after 'Baishe Srabon' which was made in 2011 starring Prosenjit Chatterjee and in the role of a

'Vinci Da', starring Rudranil Ghosh, Ritwick Chakraborty, Sohini Sarkar, Anirban Bhattacharya, Riddhi Sen and others is scheduled to release on April 12.

Ghosh, who essays the lead cast in the movie and is also of the story, said the film is the story of Vinci Da, an obsessed make-up artiste who is struggling to make his own place in the industry completely on his own talent and capabilities.

As he cannot make his mark in profession like his popular make-up artise father, enters in his life.

