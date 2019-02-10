Srinagar: 11, including 7 security personnel, injured in grenade attack

Eleven people, including seven security personnel, were injured in a grenade attack by militants at area here on Sunday.

The militants hurled the grenade at the security personnel near at around 6.45 pm, resulting in to 11 people, a said.

"Four policemen, three CRPF personnel and four civilians were injured in the terror attack," he said.

The wounded include two women, he added.

The injured were taken to a hospital, where their condition was stated to be stable, the said.

Police have registered a case in this regard and an investigation is underway, he said.

