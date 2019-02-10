JUST IN
Business Standard

Srinagar: 11, including 7 security personnel, injured in grenade attack

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

Eleven people, including seven security personnel, were injured in a grenade attack by militants at Lal Chowk area here on Sunday.

The militants hurled the grenade at the security personnel near Palladium Cinema at Lal Chowk around 6.45 pm, resulting in injuries to 11 people, a police spokesperson said.

"Four policemen, three CRPF personnel and four civilians were injured in the terror attack," he said.

The wounded include two women, he added.

The injured were taken to a hospital, where their condition was stated to be stable, the police spokesperson said.

Police have registered a case in this regard and an investigation is underway, he said.

First Published: Sun, February 10 2019. 20:20 IST

