Two women killed, 3 injured in road accident

Two women were killed and three others injured after their car overturned before hitting a divider in the Naujhil area here Sunday, police said.

The incident took place in the morning at Kilometer No 61 on under the station area, they said.

The Bihar-bound car coming from overturned as it first dashed against the boundary of a drain and then a divider, resulting in death of two women and to three others, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Kiran Devi, 43, of Mahavir enclave Uttam Nagar, Delhi, and her Gagia Devi, 85, of Bihar, they said.

The injured were rushed to the Kailash Hospital, police said.

The occupants of the car were going to to attend a marriage ceremony, they said.

