: Sunday said the party was ready to hold talks with the CPI(M) to form a front to fight fascist forces if the only sheds its of violence.

Ramachandran's remarks did not go down well with the other Congressmen as its former and MLA K Muraleedharan rubbished the statement and said the could do well without the help of the (M).

The Pradesh Committee chief's remarks came during his Janamaha Yathra at Malappuram.

"If CPI(M) is ready to shed of violence and its Stalinist thoughts, Congress is ready for an open discussion to form a secular democratic front to fight fascism," he said.

Also, the state Congress alleged that CPI(M) was not ready to eschew the of violence.

He said the was afraid of the BJP.

"The CPI(M) sees Congress as the main opposition. They don't see the BJP as the main enemy. It's not possible for the CPI(M) to create a Left alternative at the national-level," he said.

He said the CPI(M) should accept the party's Bengal and units' decision to fight the fascist forces.

However, his comments were ridiculed by the CPI(M) which said it doesn't require the co-operation of Congress in Kerala.

"The Congress has policies similar to that of the BJP," CPI(M) leader M A Baby said.

The Congress and the CPI(M) have been in a bitter fight in Kerala for decades.

However, when the first was formed in 2004, the Left front in Kerala returned 19 candidates out of 20 constituencies to Parliament fighting against the Congress party but backed the Congress-led UPA at the Centre.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)