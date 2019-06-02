SSB jawan killed in encounter with Maoists in Jharkhand

A jawan was killed and four others were injured in an encounter between the security forces and Maoists in district of early Sunday, police said.

At least five ultras also suffered bullet injuries in the encounter, but they retreated into the forest of where a has been going on, of Police Y S Ramesh said.

The Maoists fired on the joint team of (SSB) and local police around 3.30 am after noticing the personnel, who also retaliated.

During the shootout, five SSB personnel suffered bullet injuries and one of them identified as Niraj Chetry, a resident of district in Assam, died.

Of the four others, and were airlifted to Ranchi for better treatment, while and have been admitted to the Sadar Hospital, a statement by SSB said.

paid his tribute to the deceased jawan and said the entire state is with the bereaved family.

He said the state is committed to root out the Maoist menace.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)