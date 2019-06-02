GSK Consumers Healthcare gets shareholders' approval for merger with HUL

Consumers Healthcare Ltd said Sunday that its shareholders approved its proposed merger with major HUL.

The company has received 99.99 per cent votes in favour of the scheme of amalgamation among the company and Ltd (HUL) in the National Company Law Tribunal-convened meeting of the equity sharehoders on June 1, 2019.

"The proposed resolution approving the Scheme was passed by the requisite majority of the equity shareholders of the Company," said Consumers in a BSE filing.

Earlier in January, Consumer Healthcare had informed that it has received approval from the fair trade regulator for its merger deal with HUL.

On December 3, 2018, Anglo-Dutch giant had announced the acquisition of health portfolio, including popular brands Horlicks and Boost, from in and over 20 other markets for 3.1 billion pounds (about ? 27,750 crore).

Under the deal, Unilever's Indian arm, HUL is acquiring CH via an all-equity merger, valuing the total business of the latter at Rs 31,700 crore.

GSK CH is the in the drinks (HFD) category, with popular brands such as Horlicks and Boost.

