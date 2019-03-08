State-run Goa abattoir to be outsourced to private firm

The state-run Meat Complex Limited will outsource its abattoir operations to a private player for a period of five years starting June 1 this year, its said Friday.

He said the GMCL, set up in 1971 in North Goa's Usgao village to cater to the beef requirement in the coastal state, was shut since October, 2014 due to technical issues and lack of animals for slaughter.

Prabhugaonkar said a minimum of 30 animals are required for slaughter every day for the abattoir to function optimally.

"As per the tender, the will run the abattoir, provide meat for local consumption, and share revenue with the state government," he said.

He said the abattoir has all requisite permissions including those from the Factories and Boilers department, the and (FSSAI) and the State Board (GSPCB).

Presently, procures 25 tonnes of beef daily from Belgaum in neighbouring

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)