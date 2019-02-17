JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

FIEO suggests series of measures to boost exports

PM inaugurates, lays foundation of projects worth Rs 3,306 crore in Jharkhand
Business Standard

Steel minister to inaugurate SAIL's new Bihar unit on Monday

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Steel Minister Chaudhary Birender Singh on Monday will inaugurate SAIL's steel processing unit in Champaran district of Bihar.

At present, Steel Authority of lndia Ltd (SAIL) manufactures steel pipes at the unit.

"The minister will tomorrow dedicate our steel processing unit in Bettiah Champaran District of Bihar to the nation," a SAIL official said.

Plans are on the anvil to increase the product mix, the official said.

The foundation stone of the processing unit foundation was laid in November 2007 with rated capacity of 50,000 tonne. The unit has one slitting line and two tube mills.

While one tube mill became operational on January 31, 2019, the second will become operational by February 28, 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, February 17 2019. 16:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements