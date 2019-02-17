Three Afghan nationals detained in Jaipur

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

Three Afghan nationals were detained here on Sunday after they failed to provide documents of the vehicle they were travelling in, police said.

The three were intercepted at Transport Nagar check-post.

They were detained for interrogation after they failed to show documents of the car having a New Delhi registration, Sub Inspector (SI) Ramesh Chandra said.

He said two of them were students of a Noida-based private university whereas one was a student of a university in Afghanistan's Kabul. All three were carrying university ID cards, passport and visa.

Intelligence and ATS officials were interrogating the suspects, the SI added.

