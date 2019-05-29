JUST IN
Steno held for taking bribe in Jaipur

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

A stenographer at the office of the principal magistrate, Juvenile Justice Board, was arrested for allegedly taking bribe here Wednesday, an official said.

The accused, Vinay Singhal, had allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 8,000 from complainant Sitaram Meena for securing a bail for his minor nephew in a case registered under the POCSO Act, an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) official said.

For the verification of the complaint, the ACB asked Meena to offer Rs 1,500 to the accused.

Singhal allegedly accepted the bribe and asked for the remaining Rs 6,500 on a later date.

A trap was laid and Singhal was caught accepting Rs 6,500 on Wednesday, Additional Director General (ACB) Saurabh Srivastava said.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act had been registered against the accused, Srivastava added.

Wed, May 29 2019. 16:45 IST

