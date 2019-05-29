3D-printed artificial corneas mimic human eyes

Scientists have 3D printed artificial corneas that the human eye -- using the bioink made of -- an advance that may help reduce the need for eye donations.

When a person has a severely damaged cornea, a corneal transplant is required. However, patients often have to wait for years to receive eye donations.

Many scientists have put their efforts in developing an artificial The existing artificial uses recombinant collagen or is made of such as synthetic polymer.

Therefore, it does not incorporate well with the eye or is not transparent after the implant.

Researchers at the and Technology and in South Korea 3D printed an artificial cornea using the bioink which is made of decellularised corneal stroma and

The cornea is made of corneal tissue-derived bioink, according to the research published on Biofabrication.

It is biocompatible, and recapitulates the corneal microenvironment, therefore, its transparency is similar to the human cornea.

The cornea is a thin outermost layer that covers the pupil and it protects the eye from the external environment. It is the first layer that admits light and therefore it needs to be transparent, move as the pupil moves, and have flexibility.

However, it has been limited to develop an artificial cornea using synthetic biocompatible materials because of different cornea-related properties.

In addition, although many researchers have tried to repeat the corneal microenvironment to be transparent, the materials used in existing studies have limited microstructures to penetrate the light.

The human cornea is organised in a lattice pattern of collagen fibrils. The lattice pattern in the cornea is directly associated with the transparency of cornea, and many researches have tried to replicate the human cornea.

However, there was a limitation in applying to due to the use of cytotoxic substances in the body, their insufficient corneal features including low transparency, and so on.

To solve this problem, the research team used shear stress generated in the to manufacture the corneal lattice pattern and demonstrated that the cornea by using a corneal stroma-derived decellularised extracellular matrix bioink was biocompatible.

In the process, when ink in the printer comes out through a nozzle and passes through the nozzle, frictional force which then produces shear stress occurs.

The team successfully produced transparent artificial cornea with the lattice pattern of human cornea by regulating the shear stress to control the pattern of collagen fibrils.

They also observed that the collagen fibrils remodelled along with the create a lattice pattern similar to the structure of native human cornea after 4 weeks in vivo.

