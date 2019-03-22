Sterling Biotech case: Accused Hitesh Patel held in Albania on ED notice

Hitesh Patel, an accused in a case related to Rs 8,100 crore alleged bank loan fraud by group, has been detained in on the basis of an Interpol notice issued by the Enforcement Directorate, officials said on Friday.

They said Hitesh Narender Bhai Patel was apprehended by law enforcement officials of in Tirana on March 20.

"Patel is an accused in the case and is the brother-in-law of the main accused in the case, the Sandesara brothers (Nitin and Chetan Sandesara). He is expected to be extradited to India soon," officials said.

The had ensued an Interpol red corner notice against him on March 11.

They said Patel was instrumental in getting dummy directors for shell companies used by Sandesaras.