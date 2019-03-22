Do we need Chowkidar not bothered about Rafale files, but hiding crucial data: Mayawati

BSP supremo Friday attacked the using the 'chowkidar' alleging while its leaders did not care about the Rafale files, they are shielding crucial data on unemployment and farmers' plight.

In a series of tweets, she took a at and his colleagues for calling themselves 'chowkidar' (watchman) and alleged they are not bothered about Rafale files being "stolen", but are hiding data on "declining" employment rate, poverty and farmers' plight.

"They (the data) are to be hidden for vote/image. Does the country need such a chowkidar?" wrote.

Modi and his partymen have launched "Main bhi chowkidar (I too am a watchman) campaign to blunt Opposition's, especially the Congress', 'chowkidar chor hai (watchman is thief' slogan.

The former further said while several leaders and ministers declared themselves 'chowkidars' following the PM, CM Yogi Adityanath was not sure whether to announce himself as one or remain a public servant or a yogi (sannyasi).

" leaders may adopt whatever fashion they want", but they should work as the 'watchman' of the law and Constitution, she said.

"People want just this much," she added.

