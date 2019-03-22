JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Revealed: New method to check malnutrition by parliamentary constituencies
Business Standard

India boycotts Pakistan National Day event as Kashmiri separatists invited

Indian government officials will stay away from the reception scheduled on the eve of Pakistan National Day, which is celebrated on March 23

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Security Personals deployed outside the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi after tension at India-Pakistan border on Wednesday/PHOTO-DALIP KUMAR
Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi | Photo: Dalip Kumar

The government Friday decided to boycott the Pakistan National Day event to be held at its high commission in New Delhi as Kashmiri separatist leaders were also invited, an official said.

Indian government officials will stay away from the reception scheduled on the eve of Pakistan National Day, which is celebrated on March 23, the official said.

"The government of India has decided not to send any official representative to the Pakistan National Day event at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi," the official said.

The decision has been taken because Pakistan has decided to invite separatist leaders from Jammu and Kashmir to the event, the official added.
First Published: Fri, March 22 2019. 10:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements