India boycotts Pakistan National Day event as Kashmiri separatists invited

The government Friday decided to boycott the Day event to be held at its high commission in New Delhi as were also invited, an official said.

Indian government officials will stay away from the reception scheduled on the eve of Pakistan Day, which is celebrated on March 23, the official said.

"The government of India has decided not to send any official representative to the Day event at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi," the official said.

The decision has been taken because Pakistan has decided to invite separatist leaders from to the event, the official added.