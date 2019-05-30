STL Radically Improves Customer Serviceability Through Digital Transformation

/ -- Enables deep planning to optimise demand-supply across a global customer base



Ltd (STL) (BSE: 532374) (NSE: STRTECH), a global leader in end-to-end data network solutions, has invested in an integrated system to radically shift global customer experiences by building robust planning and delivery processes.

With customers spanning across countries in Asia, Europe, the and Latin America, manufacturing facilities in three continents, and a diverse set, STL has a fairly complex The Company also recognises that the speed of global serviceability is a priority when designing and orchestrating complex supply chains.

To help ensure a speedy and smooth implementation, STL designed an organic transformation recipe to enable rapid implementation of planning processes and tools. As a result, it selected Integrated Business Planning solution and GitaCloud as the implementation STL's unique selection framework for deep planning is based on several attributes such as product features, adaptiveness, configurability and domain knowledge.

"Well, this is just the beginning! STL's digital transformation roadmap has a lot more to offer - across its blocks of foundational, scalable and 'moon-shot' processes - to enrich customer experience and enable speed with our scale-up. We plan to inseminate a digital collaboration model with our growing customer and supplier base to enable near-real time planning and orchestration to delight customers with a very responsive supply chain," said Nischal Gupta, at STL.

" is excited to support the ongoing digital transformation at STL. Integrated Business Planning, part of the SAP Digital Supply Chain platform, enables global end-to-end planning, providing STL deep business insight and delivery excellence to meet their next phase of customer experience," said Paul Marriott, Senior Vice President, Digital Core Cloud, SAP Pacific Japan.

"STL has an ambitious and holistic transformation vision. We are very pleased to have delivered the first phase of this transformation successfully, and look forward to rolling out the solution globally. We are committed to delivering optimal planning across demand, supply and scheduling to enable perfect order performance along with optimal cost to serve the demand," said Ashutosh Bansal, President and CEO, GitaCloud.

About Ltd - STL



STL is a global leader in end-to-end

We design and deploy high-capacity converged fibre and With expertise ranging from and cables, hyper-scale network design, and deployment and network software, we are the industry's leading integrated solutions provider for global We partner with global telecom companies, cloud companies, and large enterprises to design, build and manage such

STL has innovation at its core. With intense focus on end-to-end network solutions development, we conduct fundamental research in next-generation at our Centres of Excellence. STL has strong global presence with next-gen optical preform, fibre and in India, Italy, and and two

SterliteTech.com | | | YouTube



About GitaCloud



Incorporated in Delaware, GitaCloud is on a mission to improve integrated business planning and decision making competencies at its clients. GitaCloud Principals come from a rich background of helping dozens of leading Fortune 500 through their business transformation in Sales & Operations Planning, Demand Planning, Supply Chain Planning & Optimization domains. GitaCloud offers a full range of services: business transformation advisory, reselling best of breed cloud software, Systems Integration engagements, and Supply Chain Managed Services. GitaCloud clients range from Automotive, High-Tech, Pharmaceutical, Consumer Goods, and Retail verticals across and Pacific markets. For more information, please visit

