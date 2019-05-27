Gartner's Mankiran Chowhan joins SAP Concur as India MD

Expense, travel and invoice management solutions provider on Monday announced the appointment of as its for

Before joining Concur, Chowhan served as Managing for where she led the and operations in

She has also held key sales management positions over the course of her 15-year tenure with the company.

"The growth potential of India's travel market is enormous. We plan to leverage this opportunity by addressing local market needs and helping better manage spend across all categories and sources," Andy Watson, Senior Vice President and General Manager, and Greater China, Concur, said in a statement.

"We are pleased to have a of Chowhan's calibre to drive continued momentum for our business," Watson added.

serves 48,000 customers over 150 countries. Its travel and has been used in India since 1999.

According to Global Association, India is the seventh largest market in the world and is expected to be one of the fastest growing markets over the next four years.

"India is an important market for as organisations are undergoing technological shifts and digital transformations, spurred by the 'Digital India' mission," Chowhan said.

--IANS

gb/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)