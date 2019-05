LTI Unveils Intelligent Enterprise Solutions for SAP S/4HANA

On 07 May 2019

Ltd., a global and digital solutions company and global strategic services partner of SAP, unveiled solutions that aim to help its customers accelerate their S/4HANA migration and save as much as 20-30% effort, depending on the migration scenarios with LTI's Mosaic Profiler. LTI has developed several domain based solutions: Intelligent Construction Enterprise (ICE), Preconfigured industry solution for Professional Services, as well as an Augmented Reality (AR) based solution for Guided Plant Maintenance. LTI's other solutions include Leonardo based Intelligent Asset Management, LTI's Mosaic Automation tools leveraging Central Finance Implementation, LTI Mosaic Automation Platform for S/4HANA, Blockchain based Supply Chain, and Financial Compliance solution. As a part of its ICE offering, LTI features Project Pay-Chain to address one critical need of industries

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)