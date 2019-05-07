JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Glenmark Pharma appoints Dr. Yasir Rawjee as CEO for API business
Business Standard

LTI Unveils Intelligent Enterprise Solutions for SAP S/4HANA

Capital Market 

On 07 May 2019

Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd., a global technology consulting and digital solutions company and global strategic services partner of SAP, unveiled solutions that aim to help its customers accelerate their SAP S/4HANA migration and save as much as 20-30% effort, depending on the migration scenarios with LTI's Mosaic Profiler. LTI has developed several domain based solutions: Intelligent Construction Enterprise (ICE), Preconfigured industry solution for Professional Services, as well as an Augmented Reality (AR) based solution for Guided Plant Maintenance. LTI's other solutions include SAP Leonardo based Intelligent Asset Management, LTI's Mosaic Automation tools leveraging Central Finance Implementation, LTI Mosaic Automation Platform for SAP S/4HANA, Blockchain based Supply Chain, and Financial Compliance solution. As a part of its ICE offering, LTI features Project Pay-Chain to address one critical need of industries

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, May 07 2019. 11:14 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU