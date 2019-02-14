Strata Celebrates Grand Opening of New Manufacturing Facility in India

-
/ -- Strata Geosystems, a global leader in the soil reinforcement industry, opened doors to its newest state-of-the-art manufacturing facility on February 11th, 2019 aimed at meeting the growing demand for geotechnical products in India and around the globe.
(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/821961/Strata_New_Plant_Inauguration.jpg )
"We are indeed a truly unique company," said Ashok Bhawnani, Founding Director of Strata Geosystems, during the grand opening ceremony of the company's new manufacturing facility located in Daheli, Gujarat. "As the largest reinforced soil wall builder in India, we differentiate ourselves by using re-engineered yarn to build high-performance structures for highways."
"Using geogrids to reinforce soil is analogous to using steel for concrete reinforcement, and this technology is being used for a wide range of applications including ramp construction, landfills, mining dykes, and other engineered structures," said Narendra Dalmia, CEO & Director. Strata began as a manufacturer of geogrids in 2004 and has evolved to become both a manufacturer and India's largest developer for reinforced soil structures. Today, Strata has built over 400 bridge ramps on national highways across the country and is a leader in the technical textiles industry. Reinforced soil technology has been adapted across the country, which led the company to expand its capacity and more effectively cater to the growing infrastructure needs in India.
Strata had the honour of hosting its joint-venture partners from Glen Raven, Inc. a global performance-textile company headquartered in the USA. Among Glen Raven's attendees were Leib Oehmig, CEO and Harold Hill, President of the Technical Fabrics division. "This is a tremendous milestone for the entire Strata global organization," said Harold Hill. "It's an occasion that has been many years in the making, and it's only been possible through the hard work and steadfast dedication of our team here in India. We, at Glen Raven, could not be more proud of our partners in India - they are top-notch professionals, and even better people. We couldn't ask for better partners," said Leib Oehmig.
The plant was constructed using Strata's own technical textiles for flooring, internal roads, water-proofing, slopes and embankments, and loading aprons, providing a testament to the products' benefits.
Further reiterating its commitment to India and Prime Minister Modi's ' Make in India' vision, this new facility is the largest geogrid plant and will provide sufficient capacity to cater to India's demand while continuing to strengthen existing export markets. The plant enables the production of the widest geogrid, (made on 245" knitting machines), high-strength uniaxial and biaxial geogrids, and improved technical parameters like enhanced stress strain values. Additionally, the facility, located over 10 acres, houses an exclusive, custom-built coating machine, efficient material handling capabilities, and an advanced laboratory which will be accredited with global standards.
The inauguration of this plant is a milestone for the country's technical textile sector and a symbol of Strata's continued global expansion. This new facility also aligns with the efforts of The Ministry of Textiles towards the promotion of technical textiles in critical infrastructure applications.
About Strata Geosystems:
Strata Geosystems is a global leader in geotechnical product and engineering solutions. With fully integrated design, supply and construction capabilities, Strata provides solutions to complex soil reinforcement and stabilization challenges. Strata's line of geosynthetic products are matched by world-class engineering support and geotechnical expertise.
Strata's products, including the industry-leading StrataGrid (geogrid) and StrataWeb (geocell) lines, are ISO certified, hold CE markings, and are tested in GAI-LAP accredited labs across the US, UK, and India. As a member of the International Geotechnical Society (IGS), Strata proudly promotes the advancement of geosynthetics.
