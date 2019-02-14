Mr. Binish Chudgar Wins the EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2018 Award in Life Sciences & Healthcare Category

/ -- Mr. Binish Chudgar, of Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., was awarded the prestigious ' of the Year 2018' Award in the Life Sciences & Healthcare category. The gala ceremony was held in Jio Garden, Mumbai, on 12th February, 2019 from 6 pm onwards.

EY of the Year is the world's most prestigious award for entrepreneurs. As the first and only truly global award of its kind, EY Of The Year celebrates those who are building and leading successful, growing and dynamic businesses, recognizing them through regional, national and global awards programs in more than 145 cities in 60 countries.

Mr. was bestowed the award for his multifaceted entrepreneurial ingenuity. His relentless pursuit of excellence through product innovations, strategic acquisitions, consistent growth, strong marketing models and organisational sustainability were the key factors behind his victory.

A second generation entrepreneur, is the of Intas Pharmaceuticals, who first held the reins of the company in the early 1990s, leading strategic growth and Under his leadership, the company has seen exponential growth from

On receiving the award, Mr. Chudgar said that this was an achievement for the entire industry and invited them to join hands and move forward with dedication and determination. He also expressed his concern about issues ailing the country and pledged to overcome them. Finally, he dedicated the award to Team Intas, who he said are the backbone of the company.

Intas is a leading, vertically integrated global company from India, having end-to-end capabilities of formulation development, and marketing along with backward integration of APIs. Intas' success and incessant growth focus lies in its clinical execution of successful and strategic moves made in the areas of manufacturing, R&D, and global operations over the past three decades. Currently ranked 10th in the domestic market, Intas has been growing at ~27% CAGR over the last 5 years with an even stronger profit growth



Intas is also present in more than 85 countries worldwide with robust sales, marketing and distribution infrastructure in markets like North America, Europe, and Latin America, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, as well as CIS and MENA countries.





