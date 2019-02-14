Mr. Binish Chudgar Wins the EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2018 Award in Life Sciences & Healthcare Category

-
/ -- Mr. Binish Chudgar, Vice Chairman & Managing Director of Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., was awarded the prestigious Ernst & Young 'Entrepreneur of the Year 2018' Award in the Life Sciences & Healthcare category. The gala ceremony was held in Jio Garden, Mumbai, India on 12th February, 2019 from 6 pm onwards.
EY Entrepreneur of the Year is the world's most prestigious business award for entrepreneurs. As the first and only truly global award of its kind, EY Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates those who are building and leading successful, growing and dynamic businesses, recognizing them through regional, national and global awards programs in more than 145 cities in 60 countries.
Mr. Binish Chudgar was bestowed the award for his multifaceted entrepreneurial ingenuity. His relentless pursuit of excellence through product innovations, strategic acquisitions, consistent growth, strong marketing models and organisational sustainability were the key factors behind his victory.
A second generation entrepreneur, Binish Chudgar is the Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Intas Pharmaceuticals, who first held the reins of the company in the early 1990s, leading strategic growth and finance. Under his leadership, the company has seen exponential growth from
On receiving the award, Mr. Chudgar said that this was an achievement for the entire pharmaceutical industry and invited them to join hands and move forward with dedication and determination. He also expressed his concern about health issues ailing the country and pledged to overcome them. Finally, he dedicated the award to Team Intas, who he said are the backbone of the company.
About Intas
Intas is a leading, vertically integrated global pharmaceutical company from India, having end-to-end capabilities of formulation development, manufacturing and marketing along with backward integration of APIs. Intas' success and incessant growth focus lies in its clinical execution of successful and strategic moves made in the areas of manufacturing, R&D, biotechnology and global operations over the past three decades. Currently ranked 10th in the domestic market, Intas has been growing at ~27% CAGR over the last 5 years with an even stronger profit growth
Intas is also present in more than 85 countries worldwide with robust sales, marketing and distribution infrastructure in markets like North America, Europe, Central and Latin America, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Asia-Pacific as well as CIS and MENA countries.
www.intaspharma.com
