Strides Pharma Science arm gets USFDA nod for skin ointment

Science Wednesday said its has received approval from the US health regulator for Acetonide cream, used to treat a variety of skin conditions.

The approved product is a generic version of Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc's Acetonide

Global Pte Limited, Singapore, has received approval for Acetonide USP, 0.025, 0.1 per cent and 0.5 per cent from the Food & Drug Administration (USFDA)," Science said in a BSE filing.

Strides said, the product will be manufactured at its and will be marketed by in the US.

Citing IQVIA data, the company said the US market for Triamcinolone Acetonide USP, 0.025 per cent, 0.1 per cent and 0.5 per cent is approximately USD 55 million.

is used to treat a variety of skin conditions including treatment of eczema, dermatitis, allergies, and helps in reducing swelling, itching, and redness that can occur in these types of conditions.

The company's stock was trading 2 per cent lower at Rs 404 apiece on the BSE.

