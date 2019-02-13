Robert Vadra appears before ED in Jaipur for second consecutive day

Robert Vadra, Rahul Gandhi's brother-in-law, appeared before the ED at its zonal office here for the second consecutive day on Wednesday for questioning into an alleged land scam in the Rajasthan's district.

On Tuesday, Vadra and his mother had appeared before the (ED) in and his wife had accompanied them to the probe agency's office.

Vadra arrived at the ED office on Bhawani Singh road at 10.26 am in a vehicle amid tight security.

Maureen, who had appeared before the ED on Tuesday, was allowed to go after some time, while her son was grilled for nearly nine hours.

The High Court had asked Vadra and his mother to cooperate with the agency after they approached it seeking directions that no coercive action is taken against them by the agency, following which the duo appeared before the ED in

In the case, the agency had summoned Vadra thrice but he failed to appear and later approached the court.

The ED had registered a criminal case in connection with the deal in 2015, taking cognisance of a clutch of FIRs and chargesheets filed by police after the tehsildar of complained about alleged forgery in the allotment of land in the area, considered sensitive due to its proximity to the India- border.

It is understood that the agency wants to question Vadra about the operations of a firm Ms Skylight Hospitality Limited allegedly linked to him, which had purchased land in the area. It also wants to confront Vadra with the statements of those said to be linked to him.

