Climate change could wipe out Bengal tigers

-- the iconic tiger's last coastal stronghold and the world's biggest forest -- could be destroyed by climate change and rising sea levels over the next 50 years, scientists say.

Spanning more than 10,000 square kilometres, the region of and is the biggest forest on Earth, and also the most critical area for the endangered tiger, researchers said.

"Fewer than 4,000 tigers are alive today," said Bill Laurance, a at the in Australia.

"That's a really low number for the world's biggest cat, which used to be far more abundant but today is mainly confined to small areas of and Bangladesh," Laurance said.

"What is most terrifying is that our analyses suggest habitats in the will vanish entirely by 2070," said Sharif Mukul, an at

The researchers used computer simulations to assess the future suitability of the low-lying Sundarban region for tigers and their prey species, using mainstream estimates of climatic trends from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

Their analyses included factors such as extreme weather events and sea-level rise.

"Beyond climate change, the Sundarbans are under growing pressure from industrial developments, new roads, and greater poaching," said Laurance.

"So, tigers are getting a double whammy -- greater human encroachment on the one hand and a worsening climate and associated sea-level rises on the other," he said.

However, the researchers emphasise that there is still hope.

"The more of the Sundarbans that can be conserved -- via new protected areas and reducing illegal poaching -- the more resilient it will be to future climatic extremes and rising sea levels," said Laurance.

"There is no other place like the Sundarbans left on Earth. We have to look after this iconic ecosystem if we want amazing animals like the to have a chance of survival," he said.

