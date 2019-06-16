Strong 6.1 magnitude earthquake strikes NE of Tonga: US quake monitor

A magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck Sunday centred 97 kilometres north-east of Ohonua, on the Pacific island of Tonga, the US Geological Survey reported.

The quake hit at 0226 IST with an epicentre depth of 10 kilometres, the quake monitor said.

The issued no alerts, and there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

The reported epicentre lies within the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, an area of regular seismic activity.

In February 2018, a 7.5 magnitude earthquake in killed 150 people and destroyed hundreds of buildings.

