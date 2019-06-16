South Africa beat Afghanistan to keep World Cup hopes alive

kept alive their slim hopes of reaching semi-finals, crushing by nine wickets on Saturday to record their first victory at the tournament.

Faf du Plessis's side endured a torrid start to their campaign, losing their first three matches before a no result against the

But the outcome never looked in doubt in Cardiff, with man-of-the-match taking four wickets as bundled out their opponents for a meagre 125 after two rain delays cut the match to 48 overs per side.

took their time in chasing their target but Afghanistan, who look out of their depth at with four defeats in four matches, did not have the weapons to trouble their opponents.

(41 not out) and (68), put on 104 for the first wicket before had De Kock caught by

Amla and Andile Phehlukwayo saw South Africa over the line as they reached their revised target of 127 with 116 balls remaining.

"I really enjoyed that, really pleased," said Tahir. "It was important for me to take that role for the team. I have been working very hard and it's nice to have that first victory.

"We were up for it, we can't control the weather but the group did well. My plan was to bowl my variations and get batsmen to make their mistakes. It came out well.

"As long as I take wickets I'll keep on celebrating."



South Africa, missing injured paceman Dale Steyn, lost to England, and before picking up a point in their rain-ruined match against the

Their win lifts them to seventh in the 10-team table after five matches but their chances of qualifying for the semi-finals by reaching the top four look remote.

There was little sign of the carnage to come when and put on 39 runs for Afghanistan's first wicket.

Zazai was the first to go and when leg-spinner Tahir bowled Zadran for 32 with his first ball and then caught off his own for nought in the same over, were in deep trouble.

Nabi became the third Afghan batsman to lose his wicket in the space of seven balls when he was bowled by Phehlukwayo.

When Naib was caught by Aiden Markram of the of Tahir, Afghanistan were teetering on the brink of disaster at 77-7.

struck 35 from 25 balls, with six fours, but even his late flourish could only lift the score to 125.

"We didn't expect that spell from Tahir," said Nabi.

"We did well against the seamers but the batsmen didn't take responsibility in the middle. We need a good total on the board so we needed a partnership. We made a lot of mistakes.

"We have a lot of batsmen in the team. We need in the middle of the innings them to push the scoreboard up.

