New York-area airport briefly closed after plane lands on flat tires

The busy airport serving the area was briefly closed Saturday after a flight experienced multiple flat tires upon landing and skidded partly off the runway, the and said.

No major injuries were reported in the incident at Liberty International Airport in New Jersey, just across the from

The FAA said flight 627, arriving from Denver, landed at 1 pm (2230 IST) before skidding off the left side of a runway, with its main landing gear getting stuck in a grassy area.

The plane with 166 passengers aboard had multiple flat tires upon landing and "became disabled," United said in a statement.

Flights in and out of were delayed for about an hour while passengers deplaned and the aircraft was moved, the FAA said, adding that its investigators were en route to the airport.

Passengers with minor injuries refused medical attention, Einhorn said, though paramedics were at the scene as a precaution.

The airport had at first tweeted about an unspecified "emergency," but later announced the resumption of flights.

"Delays are expected to continue," it added.

