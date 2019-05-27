Strong 8.0-magnitude earthquake jolts Peru

A powerful 8.0- toppled houses, blocked roads and knocked out power in parts of on Sunday, killing one person and injuring at least 26 others as the extended into neighboring

The quake hit in a sparsely populated region of Peru's Amazon basin region but was felt over a wide area. In and other cities, frightened residents rushed into the streets.

"There are many old houses that have collapsed after this strong earthquake," said Hugo Araujo, the of Yurimaguas, a town near the epicenter.

Peru's told RPP radio that a man was killed by falling debris in his house in Cajamarca.

Danilo Munoz, the 48-year-old victim, was asleep when the quake struck at 2:41 am (0741 GMT).

Seijas said 11 people were injured in Peru, and more than 50 houses were left uninhabitable.

Reports said 15 people had been hurt in

The quake blocked roads, damaged a bridge and knocked down houses, said Peru's Martin Vizcarra, adding that it was the most powerful quake to hit the country in 12 years.

"It is an affecting the entire Peruvian jungle," he said.

"We are working on establishing an air bridge to transport people who have an emergency," he said.

The quake struck about 75 kilometers (45 miles) southeast of the town of at a depth of at least 110 kilometers.

The US Geological Survey and Peruvian said the quake registered 8.0 in magnitude. They said it lasted just over two minutes.

The of Lagunas, Arri Pezo, said many residents who fled from their homes later stayed in the streets for fear of aftershocks.

"You could not walk at the time of the earthquake, things were falling," Pezo told RPP. Power was knocked out, making it difficult to assess the damage, he said.

One of the most dramatic moments captured on happened in Video from the police station shows the shouting at his subordinates to quickly open the jail cells and get inmates outside.

"The is strong!" he is heard yelling. "Open the cells! Help with the detainees, get one each!"



The of Sunday's tremor also extended to neighboring Ecuador, where power cuts were reported in parts of its Amazon basin region.

Peruvian media said the tremor was also felt in parts of and

lies on the so-called Ring of Fire -- an arc of fault lines that circles the and is prone to frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.

The South American country records about 200 earthquakes a year, most of them going unnoticed by the public.

In February, a quake measuring 7.5 with its epicenter in rattled the coast and Amazon region of

It left nine people injured and caused damage in Ecuador, but Peru was unscathed.

