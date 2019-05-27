JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Air New Zealand orders 8 Boeing Dreamliners with GE engines

Trump strikes dovish tone on North Korea, Iran
Business Standard

Sonia, Rahul pay homage to Nehru on his 55th death anniversary

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia Gandhi paid homage to former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 55th death anniversary.

Former president Pranab Mukherjee, former vice president Hamid Ansari, former prime minister Manmohan Singh also paid homage to the late prime minister at the Shanti Vaan here.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Ghulam Nabi Azad, the leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha, several senior Congress leaders and MPs also paid respects to the late leader.

Nehru died on May 27, 1964.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, May 27 2019. 08:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements