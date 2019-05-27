Sonia, Rahul pay homage to Nehru on his 55th death anniversary

and his mother Sonia paid homage to former on

Former Pranab Mukherjee, former vice Hamid Ansari, former also paid homage to the late at the Shanti Vaan here.

Ashok Gehlot, Ghulam Nabi Azad, the of opposition in Rajya Sabha, several senior leaders and MPs also paid respects to the late

Nehru died on May 27, 1964.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)