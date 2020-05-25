JUST IN
Subdued Eid celebrations in Lucknow as people stay away from mosques

Press Trust of India  |  Lucknow 

Subdued celebrations marked Eid-ul-Fitr in Uttar Pradesh's capital Lucknow on Monday with people keeping away from mosques and celebrating the day in the confines of their home.

Noted clerics had urged people to follow social distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A prominent Muslim cleric of Lucknow, Maulana Khalid Rashid Farangi Mahali, said, "We had asked people to offer prayers at their home."

Those who offered namaz at the Idgah wore masks and maintained social distancing as police personnel in large numbers were deployed there and traffic movement was restricted.

Unlike past years, even the pre-Eid activities on Sunday were different as the otherwise busy markets of Aminabad, Nazirabad, Fatehganj, La Touche Road and Kaisarbagh wore a deserted look.

First Published: Mon, May 25 2020. 15:35 IST

