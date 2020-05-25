Domestic passenger flights resume in Chandigarh

Domestic flight operations started from the Chandigarh International Airport on Monday, as passenger air travel resumed within the country after a gap of two months.

The airport has formulated Standard Operating Procedures for safety of passengers and airport staff which include social distancing and stringent thermal screening.

The security personnel of CISF have been provided with transparent plexiglass sheets to avoid any physical contact with passengers.

The Chandigarh airport had earlier announced to resume operations in a phased manner with a total number of 13 domestic flights from Monday onwards.

On Sunday, the Mohali district administration had said thatall Punjab-bound air travellers must be tested for COVID-19 upon their arrival at the Chandigarh airport and then mandatorily home quarantined for 14 days.

In case, the test comes out to be positive, the person will be shifted to an isolation facility, officials said.

