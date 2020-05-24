JUST IN
Success of 'Digital India' offers hope for developing nations: Commonwealth Secretary General

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The success of 'Digital India' offers new hope for poor and developing countries, Secretary General of the Commonwealth, Patricia Scotland, has said.

According to an official release of the IT Ministry, Scotland, in an interaction with a private news channel, recently said that the way India has tried to address the aspirations of the people with innovation and opportunities by offering affordable digital services is commendable.

"...the Secretary General of the Commonwealth Patricia Scotland has expressed her appreciation for this initiative and has called it as a new hope for other developing and aspiring countries of the Commonwealth," the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, May 24 2020. 18:34 IST

