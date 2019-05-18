Sudan army rulers say talks to resume as Islamists stage demo

Talks between Sudan's ruling military council and protesters are set to resume, army rulers announced Saturday, as Islamic movements rallied for the inclusion of in the country's roadmap.

The resumption of talks with the Alliance for Freedom and Change, the umbrella protest movement that brought down longtime leader last month, comes following pressure from key world powers to get back to the table.

The ruling military council announced "the resumption of negotiations with the on Sunday".

The generals and protest leaders had been expected to come to an agreement on Wednesday on the thorniest issue -- the make-up of a new body to govern for three years that would replace the existing military council that took power after ousting Bashir.

But that meeting never took place and on Thursday the of the military council, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, confirmed talks were suspended for 72 hours.

Demonstrators subsequently spent hours meeting Burhan's demand to dismantle roadblocks which had paralysed parts of the capital.

World powers on Friday urged the generals to resume the talks.

Representatives from the United States, the United Nation, and European powers called on both sides to "reach an agreement ASAP on an interim government that is truly civilian-led and reflects the will of the Sudanese people," Tibor Nagy, the US assistant secretary of state for Africa, tweeted on Friday.

The generals have allowed protesters to maintain their sit-in outside headquarters, where thousands remain camped out to demand a rapid transition to democracy.

Prior to suspending the talks the two sides had agreed on several key issues, including a three year transition period and the creation of a 300-member parliament, with two thirds of lawmakers from the

Ahead of talks resuming, Sudanese Islamist movements held their own demonstration Saturday outside the presidential palace in downtown

Hundreds of protesters took part in the demonstration, the first by Islamist groups since Bashir's ouster in April.

"The main reason for the mobilisation is that the alliance is ignoring the application of in its deal," said Al-Tayieb Mustafa, who heads a coalition of about 20 Islamic groups.

"This is irresponsible and if that deal is done, it is going to open the door of hell for Sudan," he told AFP ahead of the rally.

Bashir came to power in an Islamist-backed coup in 1989 and Sudanese legislation has since been underpinned by Islamic law but activists say that during his regime was applied inconsistently.

Over the years this led to thousands of women being flogged for "indecent behaviour", women's rights activists said.

The protest movement has so far remained silent on whether sharia has a place in Sudan's future, arguing that its main concern now is installing a civilian administration.

The protest movement brings together a wide range of political, social and also rebel groups from the country's conflict zones, which some say triggered perceptions that it is pushing for building a new secular

"Islam is part and parcel of the identity of the majority of the people of Sudan," Sadeq al-Mahdi, Sudan's main and an ex- told AFP in a recent interview.

He said it was a "great mistake" for some members of the opposition to "talk about secularism".

Scores of worshippers on Friday staged spontaneous demonstrations in after the weekly Muslim prayer and criticised the protest movement.

"The wants... to build what they call a new Sudan, a without religion, a secular Sudan," said hardline in his Friday sermon, according to a video posted on his page.

"That's why we say no, a thousand times no to this deal. We want a Sudan that is for everyone.

