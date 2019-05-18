Nadal dispatches Tsitsipas to reach Rome final

-
ALSO READ
Djokovic outsmarts Tsitsipas to clinch third Madrid title
Ruthless Nadal routs Tsitsipas to reach Australian Open final
Thiem ends Federer's clay court return as Djokovic, Nadal edge closer to final
Nadal enters 5th Australian Open final
Nadal hoping for clay turnaround after Madrid semi exit
-
Defending champion Rafael Nadal swept past Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 6-4 to advance to his first final on clay this season at the Italian Open on Saturday.
The eight-time Rome winner had been stunned by Tsitsipas, seeded eighth, in the semi-finals at the Madrid Open last weekend.
But the 32-year-old Spaniard was clinical on the red clay of the Foro Italico winning through in 1hr 42min to maintain his record of having not dropped a set this week.
Nadal next plays either world number one Novak Djokovic or Argentine Diego Schwartzman, who meet in the second semi-final.
Nadal, seeded second, was playing his fourth straight semi-final, but had not managed to go further on clay this season.
His run to the Rome final comes just a week before he starts his assault on a 12th French Open title at Roland Garros.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU