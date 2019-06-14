Sudan charges ousted leader Bashir with corruption: state media

Sudan's public has charged ousted of corruption, the official agency said on Thursday.

The announcement came more than two month after the military ousted on April 11 following months of nationwide protests against his 30-year ironfisted rule.

"The public announces the completion of all investigations in the case brought against the deposed Omar Hassan Ahmed al- by anti-corruption prosecutors," said.

An was quoted by the agency as saying that Bashir is facing charges including "possessing foreign funds, acquiring suspected and illegal wealth and ordering (the state of) emergency".

In April, ruler said that more than 113 million dollars worth of cash in three currencies had been seized from Bashir's residence.

He said a team of police, army and security agents found seven million euros (USD 7.8 million), USD 350,000 and five billion Sudanese pounds (USD 105 million) during a search at Bashir's home.

Bashir swept to power in an Islamist-backed coup in 1989.

suffered high rates of corruption under his rule ranking 172 out of 180 in Transparency International's 2018 Corruption Perceptions Index.

Last month, Sudan's public ordered the questioning of Bashir over money-laundering and "financing terrorism".

In an effort to quell protests that erupted against his rule in December, Bashir had imposed a nationwide state of emergency on February 22.

In May the prosecutor said that Bashir had been charged over the killings of protesters during the anti-regime demonstrations that led to the end of his rule.

