Sudan military council chief visits Egypt

The of Sudan's ruling military council arrived in Saturday, an said, the general's first foreign trip since taking power after the April ouster of

Abdel Fattah al-Burhan's visit to comes after Sudanese protest leaders announced a two-day strike from Tuesday as talks with the military over installing civilian rule remain suspended.

The umbrella protest movement is at odds with the generals over whether the transitional body to rule should be headed by a military or civilian figure.

Egypt, whose currently chairs the African Union, backs Sudan's military council and has urged African nations to allow it "more time" for a handover to civilian rule.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)