Sudan protesters, generals resume talks over civilian rule

Sudanese protest leaders and ruling generals resumed talks Wednesday over forming a new governing body, the first such negotiations since a deadly crackdown on demonstrators last month.

Three generals from the ruling military council, including its deputy chief General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, and five protest leaders, resumed talks at a luxury hotel in Khartoum, an AFP correspondent reported.

The dialogue came after African Union and Ethiopian mediators called on the two sides to resume long stalled negotiations on a transition to civilian rule.

