Traffic police constable injured in road accident

A traffic police constable was injured after he was dragged 100 metres by a truck in Rajiv Chowk area in Gurgaon early Wednesday.

Jagbir Singh was on his bike around 3 am when a speeding truck collided with another truck and hit his motorcycle, a police officer said.

Singh was dragged by the truck for over 100 metres before the truck driver stopped his vehicle and fled from the spot, the officer said.

He was immediately taken to a hospital where his condition is said to be very critical. His lower half of the body is completely damaged. He is undergoing surgery in the hospital, the officer said.

We have seized both the trucks and efforts are on to identify owner of the vehicle. The alleged driver will be arrested soon, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)