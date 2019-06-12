Sudan protesters to end strike, resume talks with generals: mediator

Protest leaders have agreed to end their campaign launched after a crackdown on demonstrators and resume talks with Sudan's ruling generals, an Ethiopian said Tuesday.

" for Freedom and Change agreed to end the (campaign) from today," Mahmoud Drir, who has been mediating since a visit by Ethiopian last week, told reporters.

"Both sides have also agreed to resume talks soon" on a handover of power to a civilian administration, he said.

The protest movement itself said in a statement that it was calling on people "to resume work from Wednesday".

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)