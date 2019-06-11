Wife faces domestic violence, triple talaq; husband arrested

The police Tuesday arrested a man for allegedly subjecting his wife to and divorcing her by resorting to "triple talaq", a practice declared illegal by the

The police arrested Agra's Rakabganj resident Chukru Rehman on the intervention of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath, who was approached by the woman., official sources said here.

A resident of Dhobi Mohalla, Sadar Bazar in Agra, Tarannum had written to the requesting him to take action against her husband.

She told the that he had recently divorced her for no reason by uttering "talaq" thrice, said officials.

On the woman's complaint, the chief minister directed the administration to look into the matter.

The police then lodged an FIR against Rehman and arrested him Tuesday after which he was remanded to judicial custody, the officials said.

The couple has three children.

In her letter, Tarannum had also said her husband had married another woman from his own madrasa before divorcing her and forcing her out of the house, the officials added.

