Sudan's army, protesters strike some deals in negotiations

Sudan's ruling generals and the protesters who drove from power last month say they're making progress in negotiations and have agreed on the length of the country's transition period.

The two sides, which have been at odds over the transfer of power to civilian rule, say the transition will last three years.

Yasser al-Atta, a member of the military council, and Madani Abbas, a for the protesters, said on Wednesday they also agreed on the makeup of a 300-member, all-civilian transitional legislative body.

Al-Atta says the next issue is the makeup of a sovereign council; he hopes they will strike a deal within 24 hours.

The military took over after ousting al-Bashir, but the protesters stayed on the streets, demanding handover of power.

